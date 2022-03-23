 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou update for 23 March 2022

March 23 Update Content

Share · View all patches · Build 8420926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.2.20 Ver]

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou GB Content Depot 1837971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.