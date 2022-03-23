 Skip to content

Hogvalord update for 23 March 2022

UPDATE 1.0.52 NOTE

Build 8420912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs:

  • The player can't complete the tutorial because the counter worked improperly.

