Update v0.17.7

Hey everyone,
We have a new Update live.
Many of those were actually reported or suggested by players.
Thank you again for the amazing feedback so far.
News and QoL Improvements
- Tourists will have an icon in mini map now, when they want to buy something.
- Added button to cancel or accept quest from town board. All quests will appear again at some point.
- Items in inventory now has a bar for spoilage or resistance.
- You can delete items from your inventory pressing "Delete".
CHANGES and QoL Improvements
- Changed the worth value of all meals and drinks, based on required items and a new bonus value (which makes the crafted item a fair value).
- Respawn changed from 29 days (everything destroyed) to 20 days.
- Respawn changed from 20 days (everything harvested/collected) to 15 days.
- Changed crafting x10 items to +10 items.
- Tourists no longer have collision with the player.
- Animals no longer have collision with the player.
- Game options improved how you change settings (not locked anymore to left or right in settings).
- Items dropped from a storage will now drop on player position.
- Boats costs increased.
- Improved area to collect water from lakes.
- Improved items respawn (both in time and multiplayer performance).
- Improved texts for special item quests.
- Improved texts for Skills (social mostly).
Fixes
- Fixed water pump not working for both players in multiplayer.
- Fixed wrong cave sound when you go deeper inside.
- Fixed description for Juices on Skill window.
- Fixed problem with all terrains during Winter (some places had dark/black texture when winter starts or game was loaded).
- Fixed exploit where players could get unlimited XP when talking to a few NPCs for the first time.
- Fixed exploit where players could get infinite iron from Fences in town.
- Fixed problems with Social skills (discounts, better prices, etc).
- Fixed bug where players could buy items for a given price and then sell for another (exploit).
- Fixed trade buy/sell item not updating the text.
- Fixed Alina map not disappearing after you finish the quest. For saved games, it will remove the item for you on start.
