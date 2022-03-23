 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spirit Of The Island update for 23 March 2022

Update v0.17.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8420742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We have a new Update live.
Many of those were actually reported or suggested by players.
Thank you again for the amazing feedback so far.

News and QoL Improvements

  • Tourists will have an icon in mini map now, when they want to buy something.
  • Added button to cancel or accept quest from town board. All quests will appear again at some point.
  • Items in inventory now has a bar for spoilage or resistance.
  • You can delete items from your inventory pressing "Delete".

CHANGES and QoL Improvements

  • Changed the worth value of all meals and drinks, based on required items and a new bonus value (which makes the crafted item a fair value).
  • Respawn changed from 29 days (everything destroyed) to 20 days.
  • Respawn changed from 20 days (everything harvested/collected) to 15 days.
  • Changed crafting x10 items to +10 items.
  • Tourists no longer have collision with the player.
  • Animals no longer have collision with the player.
  • Game options improved how you change settings (not locked anymore to left or right in settings).
  • Items dropped from a storage will now drop on player position.
  • Boats costs increased.
  • Improved area to collect water from lakes.
  • Improved items respawn (both in time and multiplayer performance).
  • Improved texts for special item quests.
  • Improved texts for Skills (social mostly).

Fixes

  • Fixed water pump not working for both players in multiplayer.
  • Fixed wrong cave sound when you go deeper inside.
  • Fixed description for Juices on Skill window.
  • Fixed problem with all terrains during Winter (some places had dark/black texture when winter starts or game was loaded).
  • Fixed exploit where players could get unlimited XP when talking to a few NPCs for the first time.
  • Fixed exploit where players could get infinite iron from Fences in town.
  • Fixed problems with Social skills (discounts, better prices, etc).
  • Fixed bug where players could buy items for a given price and then sell for another (exploit).
  • Fixed trade buy/sell item not updating the text.
  • Fixed Alina map not disappearing after you finish the quest. For saved games, it will remove the item for you on start.

Changed files in this update

Spirit Of The Island Content Depot 1592111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.