 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

irenehouse update for 23 March 2022

Optimization Update 1: March 22, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8420499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update marks the start of optimizations and fixes for Irene.House.

In this Build:
Updated visibility of first level
Offloaded unused assets

Coming later:
New User Manual
Attempts at further reducing file size and stability

Changed files in this update

IRENE.HOUSE Content Depot 1582311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.