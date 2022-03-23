Optimization Update 1: March 22, 2022

This update marks the start of optimizations and fixes for Irene.House.
In this Build:
Updated visibility of first level
Offloaded unused assets
Coming later:
New User Manual
Attempts at further reducing file size and stability
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This update marks the start of optimizations and fixes for Irene.House.
In this Build:
Updated visibility of first level
Offloaded unused assets
Coming later:
New User Manual
Attempts at further reducing file size and stability
Changed files in this update