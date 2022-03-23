-
fixes a bug that stopped animations in the tutorial
-
fixes a bug that prevented the player from jumping in the tutorial
Hamster Blitz! update for 23 March 2022
v 0.2.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update