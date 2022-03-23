 Skip to content

Hamster Blitz! update for 23 March 2022

v 0.2.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8420495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • fixes a bug that stopped animations in the tutorial

  • fixes a bug that prevented the player from jumping in the tutorial

Changed files in this update

Hamster Blitz! Content Depot 1787191
