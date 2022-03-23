 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hamster Blitz! update for 23 March 2022

v 0.2.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8420428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Performance improvements to enemy AI, collision detection, lighting processing, material effects, and memory allocation.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Upgrade Screen from being navigated using controllers.

  • Player lives counters now have correct outline colors.

  • Hamsterball outlines are now visible for other players as well as in mirrors.

  • Propeller lights up green when ready to be used rather than while being used.

  • Fixed hamster eye colors.

Changed files in this update

Hamster Blitz! Content Depot 1787191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.