-
Performance improvements to enemy AI, collision detection, lighting processing, material effects, and memory allocation.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the Upgrade Screen from being navigated using controllers.
-
Player lives counters now have correct outline colors.
-
Hamsterball outlines are now visible for other players as well as in mirrors.
-
Propeller lights up green when ready to be used rather than while being used.
-
Fixed hamster eye colors.
Hamster Blitz! update for 23 March 2022
v 0.2.1 Patch Notes
