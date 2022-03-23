Patch Notes 1.4.4.4 Beta Branch

Huge thanks to the folks submitting beta issues and feedback! Got a bunch of fixes here to smooth things out:
- Fixed Focus relic bomb not initializing properly if you save and quit and reload before taking the first shot in a room.
- Fixed extremely rare crash that could happen in final boss fight at the moment of victory.
- Fixed Endless Mode relic not triggering mastery where it said it would (was triggering at floor 106, instead of 91).
- Fixed hero projectiles getting deleted as soon as they were fired if you were too high above the board. (overly aggressive out of bounds clean up logic).
- Tricloptopus bosses now behave like all other infected enemies (give poison on contact and get replaced with a little mushroom when they die).
- Fixed Text Effects setting not applying to the "UI on the fritz" woe until the next board. Now applies immediately.
- Fixed scarab multipliers for the new encore relics so they now stack with Adaptability and each other correctly.
- Fixed Gift Giver not progressing his quest line if you completed the quest but dropped the trinket.
- Fixed spike damage modifier rules not working (after recent change to support Endless Mode spike damage scaling).
- Made bomb timer for Warrior sideshow/relic use default game speed as the ceiling for the countdown speed... so playing with faster game speed now allows you to squeeze a little more play time before it explodes.
Keep the feedback coming!
Changed depots in beta branch