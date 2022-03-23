 Skip to content

Roundguard update for 23 March 2022

Patch Notes 1.4.4.4 Beta Branch

Huge thanks to the folks submitting beta issues and feedback! Got a bunch of fixes here to smooth things out:

  • Fixed Focus relic bomb not initializing properly if you save and quit and reload before taking the first shot in a room.
  • Fixed extremely rare crash that could happen in final boss fight at the moment of victory.
  • Fixed Endless Mode relic not triggering mastery where it said it would (was triggering at floor 106, instead of 91).
  • Fixed hero projectiles getting deleted as soon as they were fired if you were too high above the board. (overly aggressive out of bounds clean up logic).
  • Tricloptopus bosses now behave like all other infected enemies (give poison on contact and get replaced with a little mushroom when they die).
  • Fixed Text Effects setting not applying to the "UI on the fritz" woe until the next board. Now applies immediately.
  • Fixed scarab multipliers for the new encore relics so they now stack with Adaptability and each other correctly.
  • Fixed Gift Giver not progressing his quest line if you completed the quest but dropped the trinket.
  • Fixed spike damage modifier rules not working (after recent change to support Endless Mode spike damage scaling).
  • Made bomb timer for Warrior sideshow/relic use default game speed as the ceiling for the countdown speed... so playing with faster game speed now allows you to squeeze a little more play time before it explodes.

Keep the feedback coming!

