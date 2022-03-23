 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MIA Playtest update for 23 March 2022

Welcome EU

Share · View all patches · Build 8420370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language Patch with minor fixes

-Endgame screen got fixed *(Now you dont need to see the same sad face again and quit)
-Fall damage hurts less now* (Some Streamers were a bit jumpy and..we dont talk about it)
-Walkietalkie sound does not blow your ears anymore *(Did you even talk to someone yet?)
-Added a little Walkietalkie icon on the top left of the HUD* (ITS TAB)
-Multilanguage support for the MainMenu * (Wurde auch Zeit, Señor)
-Added a tutorial level *(Yo,not everyone played SOS)
-Removed the Capture & Extraction markers *(Game is harder now,sorry)
-A lot of the floating grass got removed* (Its okay,floating grass is not real it cant hurt you.)
-Island ambience sounds are now tied to the audio settings *(Now you can fully mute the game Brit)
-More bugs (Wouldnt be an update without bugs)

Changed files in this update

MIA Playtest Content Depot 1625381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.