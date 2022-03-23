Welcome EU

Language Patch with minor fixes
-Endgame screen got fixed *(Now you dont need to see the same sad face again and quit)
-Fall damage hurts less now* (Some Streamers were a bit jumpy and..we dont talk about it)
-Walkietalkie sound does not blow your ears anymore *(Did you even talk to someone yet?)
-Added a little Walkietalkie icon on the top left of the HUD* (ITS TAB)
-Multilanguage support for the MainMenu * (Wurde auch Zeit, Señor)
-Added a tutorial level *(Yo,not everyone played SOS)
-Removed the Capture & Extraction markers *(Game is harder now,sorry)
-A lot of the floating grass got removed* (Its okay,floating grass is not real it cant hurt you.)
-Island ambience sounds are now tied to the audio settings *(Now you can fully mute the game Brit)
-More bugs (Wouldnt be an update without bugs)
Changed files in this update