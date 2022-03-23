 Skip to content

Virago update for 23 March 2022

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you guys for the amazing feedback
I have taken them into consideration and made this major update.

Features Includes:

  1. Improved Music System
  2. New Enemies
  3. Bug fixes
  4. Improved graphics
  5. High FPS gameplay

Changed files in this update

