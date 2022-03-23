 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 23 March 2022

Rapid Ryan's Arcade & Additional Polish

23 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rapid Ryan's Arcade:

  • An option has been added to the main menu to access a new mode called "Ryan's Arcade". This is a collection of minigames which provide a unique take on the pinball formula.
  • 2 New minigames have been added as well as some minor changes to Missile Blocker.

Each minigame has the following:

  • A target score to beat as well as collectable gems. Collecting these gems as well as beating the target score will unlock a new cosmetic as well as a new fur color. This means two cosmetics and two fur colors per minigame.
  • An achievement tied to beating the target score.
  • Online leaderboards which can be accessed from the main menu as well.
  • A "How to Play" section from the in-game pause menu.

Pinchinko:

A take on a classic pachinko where you can manipulate the ball's movement.

Firing Frenzy:

Balls continuously launch from the plunger and you aim to shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points.

Missile Blocker:

  • This was moved from the extras menu in the main menu to Ryan's Arcade.
  • The UI was overhauled.
  • Unlockable cosmetics/furs were added to this mode to align with the other minigames.
  • The How to Play Section on the main menu has been expanded to better explain Ryan's Arcade.
  • Arcade Mode Button on the Main Menu has been renamed to Pinball to differentiate from Rapid Ryan's Arcade.
  • Pinball Leaderboards have now been relocated to the pinball section in the main menu.
  • Pinball Arcade has been renamed to Classic to differentiate from the newly added arcade mode.

General:

  • Music now fades in when loading a new table.
  • Modifications to the viewing angles on the plunger camera on various tables.
  • Changed the behavior of drop targets: They will now wait for the ball to leave the immediate area before returning to their original position. This was causing a bug where the target would lift the ball up and out of bounds. It also created rare instances where the player could score points off the same target twice immediately.
  • Minor performance boosts across all tables.
  • Improved rain VFX.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes a new high score would not be saved to the player profile and uploaded to the steam servers.

Charming Chopper:

  • Huge performance/optimization increase
  • Fixed a bug where the street lights on the left side wouldn't flash when the bombs went off.

Wonderful Willows:

  • Huge performance/optimization increase
  • Fixed a bug where the ball could get stuck on the lower rabbits/drop targets
  • Decreased Mushroom/Bumper volume

Great Gamble:

  • Decreased volume of coin piles

