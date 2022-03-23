Rapid Ryan's Arcade & Additional Polish

Rapid Ryan's Arcade:
- An option has been added to the main menu to access a new mode called "Ryan's Arcade". This is a collection of minigames which provide a unique take on the pinball formula.
- 2 New minigames have been added as well as some minor changes to Missile Blocker.
Each minigame has the following:
- A target score to beat as well as collectable gems. Collecting these gems as well as beating the target score will unlock a new cosmetic as well as a new fur color. This means two cosmetics and two fur colors per minigame.
- An achievement tied to beating the target score.
- Online leaderboards which can be accessed from the main menu as well.
- A "How to Play" section from the in-game pause menu.
Pinchinko:
A take on a classic pachinko where you can manipulate the ball's movement.
Firing Frenzy:
Balls continuously launch from the plunger and you aim to shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points.
Missile Blocker:
- This was moved from the extras menu in the main menu to Ryan's Arcade.
- The UI was overhauled.
- Unlockable cosmetics/furs were added to this mode to align with the other minigames.
Main Menu changes:
- The How to Play Section on the main menu has been expanded to better explain Ryan's Arcade.
- Arcade Mode Button on the Main Menu has been renamed to Pinball to differentiate from Rapid Ryan's Arcade.
- Pinball Leaderboards have now been relocated to the pinball section in the main menu.
- Pinball Arcade has been renamed to Classic to differentiate from the newly added arcade mode.
General:
- Music now fades in when loading a new table.
- Modifications to the viewing angles on the plunger camera on various tables.
- Changed the behavior of drop targets: They will now wait for the ball to leave the immediate area before returning to their original position. This was causing a bug where the target would lift the ball up and out of bounds. It also created rare instances where the player could score points off the same target twice immediately.
- Minor performance boosts across all tables.
- Improved rain VFX.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes a new high score would not be saved to the player profile and uploaded to the steam servers.
Charming Chopper:
- Huge performance/optimization increase
- Fixed a bug where the street lights on the left side wouldn't flash when the bombs went off.
Wonderful Willows:
- Huge performance/optimization increase
- Fixed a bug where the ball could get stuck on the lower rabbits/drop targets
- Decreased Mushroom/Bumper volume
Great Gamble:
- Decreased volume of coin piles
