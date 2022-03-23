 Skip to content

Sad Ghouls update for 23 March 2022

Build v0.34 released as stable

Build v0.34 released as stable

Build 8420222

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Post effects
  • Anti aliasing settings
  • Bloom intensity settings
  • HDR setting
  • Vsync setting
  • Smart Devils (orange-ish) now only path to nearby wizard nodes
  • Added confirmation pop-up when leaving game while alive
  • enemy size variance (temporarily replaces limb cutting which is now on by default)

Fixes

  • Pickup lights no longer cast shadows, significantly improving performance
  • Steam tags: removed "Action roguelike" and "Roguelike" tags, since the game isn't a roguelike
  • Decreased damage on shotgun, increased spread
  • Increased damage and explosive force of mines

In progress

  • Options for smart devils (turning off will result in less score)
  • More music
  • 7 new weapons
  • 2 wizard variants
  • new pathing

