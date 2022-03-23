Build v0.34 released as stable

Additions
- Post effects
- Anti aliasing settings
- Bloom intensity settings
- HDR setting
- Vsync setting
- Smart Devils (orange-ish) now only path to nearby wizard nodes
- Added confirmation pop-up when leaving game while alive
- enemy size variance (temporarily replaces limb cutting which is now on by default)
Fixes
- Pickup lights no longer cast shadows, significantly improving performance
- Steam tags: removed "Action roguelike" and "Roguelike" tags, since the game isn't a roguelike
- Decreased damage on shotgun, increased spread
- Increased damage and explosive force of mines
In progress
- Options for smart devils (turning off will result in less score)
- More music
- 7 new weapons
- 2 wizard variants
- new pathing
