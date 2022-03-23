Update Patch V0.90

Hi All,
Just a small follow up patch after ‘The Lost Kingdom’ major update to fix some bugs:
-
Fixed issue that passive faction skills could accidentally attack friendly soldiers.
-
Fixed dragon interaction with player melee attack issue.
-
Fixed issue that droid is not following the player when changing scenes.
-After killing a faction boss, if the player missed picking up items, you can now go back to the boss room to pick up leftover items.
- Fixed bug in ‘Old Chancellery’ map when the player dies in the scene, the faction-soldiers-fight cinematic was not triggered.
More refine works will be done in the next patch.
Changed files in this update