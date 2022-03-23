 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dark Light update for 23 March 2022

Update Patch V0.90

Share · View all patches · Build 8419782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

Just a small follow up patch after ‘The Lost Kingdom’ major update to fix some bugs:

  • Fixed issue that passive faction skills could accidentally attack friendly soldiers.

  • Fixed dragon interaction with player melee attack issue.

  • Fixed issue that droid is not following the player when changing scenes.

-After killing a faction boss, if the player missed picking up items, you can now go back to the boss room to pick up leftover items.

  • Fixed bug in ‘Old Chancellery’ map when the player dies in the scene, the faction-soldiers-fight cinematic was not triggered.

More refine works will be done in the next patch.

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.