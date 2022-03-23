Patchnotes 23.03.2022

- Restored the ability to send private messages and chat in player-created chat channels.
- The player name of the owner of a chat channel is now displayed.
- Implemented the ability for chat channel owners to delete a channel and exclude players from it.
- In the game settings, on the Sound tab, the Spatial Sound section has been added.
- Improved display of text when game interface scaling differs from 1x.
- Implemented the mode of automatically determining the most suitable scale of the game interface.
- Moved the sharpening post effect control to game settings.
- Fixed: Recordings and ratings were not displayed for players in some regions.
- Fixed: When starting the game, the game interface language selected by the player could be reset. This issue has been observed among users of the Steam version of the game.
