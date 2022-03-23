 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Russian Fishing 4 update for 23 March 2022

Patchnotes 23.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8419411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Restored the ability to send private messages and chat in player-created chat channels.
  • The player name of the owner of a chat channel is now displayed.
  • Implemented the ability for chat channel owners to delete a channel and exclude players from it.
  • In the game settings, on the Sound tab, the Spatial Sound section has been added.
  • Improved display of text when game interface scaling differs from 1x.
  • Implemented the mode of automatically determining the most suitable scale of the game interface.
  • Moved the sharpening post effect control to game settings.
  • Fixed: Recordings and ratings were not displayed for players in some regions.
  • Fixed: When starting the game, the game interface language selected by the player could be reset. This issue has been observed among users of the Steam version of the game.

Changed files in this update

rf4_win64_release Depot 766571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.