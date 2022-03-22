 Skip to content

Oakenfold Playtest update for 22 March 2022

Reworked Score System

Oakenfold Playtest update for 22 March 2022

Build 8419054

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Change: Score system has been completely reworked. The end-screen now shows detailed information on how the score was calculated.

  • New Item: Rapid Decoy. Deploys a decoy crate on the targeted tile, which deals 2 damage to all neighboring tiles when it is destroyed.

  • New Upgrade: Situational Awareness on Escapist Q. This ability can now be used where there is no free space behind the targeted object.

  • New Mission: Fortifying Plants. Destroy all plants. Fortifying plants give all objects on neighbouring tiles armor.

  • New Mission: Healing Plants. Destroy all plants. Whenever a unit enters a neighbouring tile next to a healing plant, all units on neighbouring tiles will be healed for 1.

  • Improvement: Burrower piles trigger landmines

  • Improvement: Sandworm unburrowing now triggers landmines and energy collection

  • Bugfix: Can walk through the Sandworm on specific occasions

  • Bugfix: Undoing while there is TimeLock at end of previous wave enters an erroneous state.

