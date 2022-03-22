-
Change: Score system has been completely reworked. The end-screen now shows detailed information on how the score was calculated.
New Item: Rapid Decoy. Deploys a decoy crate on the targeted tile, which deals 2 damage to all neighboring tiles when it is destroyed.
New Upgrade: Situational Awareness on Escapist Q. This ability can now be used where there is no free space behind the targeted object.
New Mission: Fortifying Plants. Destroy all plants. Fortifying plants give all objects on neighbouring tiles armor.
New Mission: Healing Plants. Destroy all plants. Whenever a unit enters a neighbouring tile next to a healing plant, all units on neighbouring tiles will be healed for 1.
Improvement: Burrower piles trigger landmines
Improvement: Sandworm unburrowing now triggers landmines and energy collection
Bugfix: Can walk through the Sandworm on specific occasions
Bugfix: Undoing while there is TimeLock at end of previous wave enters an erroneous state.
Oakenfold Playtest update for 22 March 2022
Reworked Score System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update