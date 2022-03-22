 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soran update for 22 March 2022

Beta 1.15.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8418966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I didn't do any patch notes for Beta 1.15.3 through 1.15.5 because they were all small bug fixes. But there's some great new stuff in this one that I wanted to announce.

-Significant netcode improvement to address input lag and jitter issues
-Ammo Pickups now show their respawn timer countdown
-4 maps (Symmetrical Arena, Docks, Corporate, and Engine) now all have only 1 of each ammo type to test potential new pacing and balance
-First Person animations have been added to wall jumps

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.