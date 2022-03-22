Beta 1.15.6

I didn't do any patch notes for Beta 1.15.3 through 1.15.5 because they were all small bug fixes. But there's some great new stuff in this one that I wanted to announce.
-Significant netcode improvement to address input lag and jitter issues
-Ammo Pickups now show their respawn timer countdown
-4 maps (Symmetrical Arena, Docks, Corporate, and Engine) now all have only 1 of each ammo type to test potential new pacing and balance
-First Person animations have been added to wall jumps
Changed files in this update