Fisti-Fluffs update for 22 March 2022

Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.0-2.0.3

Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.0-2.0.3
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!
Now that these updates are available I wanted to list out some patch notes for you all to give a more detailed overview about what has been updated.

2.0.0:
GAMEPLAY OVERHAUL

  • Added charge attack versions of input attacks and ground slam
  • Added an explosive attack when releasing a ground slam with perfect timing
  • Moving while shielding will now perform a dodge roll
  • Adjusted attacks to perform new aerial versions when performed in the air
  • Updated the chargeable pounce to perform a grapple attack where the two cats will compete in a smoke cloud
  • Added indicator to display underneath airborne cats
  • Added Fire and Ice Power-up Fish
  • Movement overhaul, includes new animations for running and an updated physics model for cats
  • Updated HUD graphics and outlines cats
  • Updated graphics when progressing through Party
  • Adjusted Party progression
  • Set Party as default game mode
  • Adjusted default music mode to be Metal
  • Balance adjustments to Crown Control. Crown bearing cat will now be knocked out in one hit
  • Adjustments to stage graphics
  • Additional bug fixes

2.0.1:

  • Widescreen and Ultra widescreen support have been added.
  • Added a Bowtie outfit and Detective Outfit
  • Adjusted Party Mode results to display cat outfits
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Directional Pad from being used on the match lobby
  • Stability improvements
  • Adjusted formatting for localizations

2.0.2:

  • Adjusted Outfits menu to be more responsive when using mouse and keyboard
  • Bug fixes for more stable menu progression
  • Adjusted formatting for localizations

2.0.3:

  • Adjusted loading screen text and localizations
  • Adjusted graphic behind button prompt when opening up settings in the player lobby

Hope you all have fun Tussling!
-Trace

