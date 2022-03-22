Fisti-Fluffs Patch Notes: 2.0.0-2.0.3

Hi all!
Now that these updates are available I wanted to list out some patch notes for you all to give a more detailed overview about what has been updated.
2.0.0:
GAMEPLAY OVERHAUL
- Added charge attack versions of input attacks and ground slam
- Added an explosive attack when releasing a ground slam with perfect timing
- Moving while shielding will now perform a dodge roll
- Adjusted attacks to perform new aerial versions when performed in the air
- Updated the chargeable pounce to perform a grapple attack where the two cats will compete in a smoke cloud
- Added indicator to display underneath airborne cats
- Added Fire and Ice Power-up Fish
- Movement overhaul, includes new animations for running and an updated physics model for cats
- Updated HUD graphics and outlines cats
- Updated graphics when progressing through Party
- Adjusted Party progression
- Set Party as default game mode
- Adjusted default music mode to be Metal
- Balance adjustments to Crown Control. Crown bearing cat will now be knocked out in one hit
- Adjustments to stage graphics
- Additional bug fixes
2.0.1:
- Widescreen and Ultra widescreen support have been added.
- Added a Bowtie outfit and Detective Outfit
- Adjusted Party Mode results to display cat outfits
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Directional Pad from being used on the match lobby
- Stability improvements
- Adjusted formatting for localizations
2.0.2:
- Adjusted Outfits menu to be more responsive when using mouse and keyboard
- Bug fixes for more stable menu progression
- Adjusted formatting for localizations
2.0.3:
- Adjusted loading screen text and localizations
- Adjusted graphic behind button prompt when opening up settings in the player lobby
Hope you all have fun Tussling!
-Trace
