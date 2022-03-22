0.0.1 Update Now Live

This update has been my primary focus for the past few days. As the developer of the tool, I hated how inconvenient the slider system was to pose figures and create setups. I found a cool plugin and reworked it this week to fit the needs of Pic Fed Evolution. Instead of sliders, you can now click on body parts/props and manipulate them like that. Bodies may look a bit different now, but this is because I need to update the scaling that was included previously in one of the future updates.

While building this out, I ran into other areas of improvement and addressed the following:

Figures now have poseable wrists

When uploading custom items, textures will now be duplicated and made unique

When duplicating a frame, the current frame will up set

You can now manually set where you want your camera placed for each frame

NOTE: To manipulate a figure's transform, click on the waist/groin and hit the "1" key.



