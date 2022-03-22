 Skip to content

Pic Fed Evolution update for 22 March 2022

0.0.1 Update Now Live

Build 8418732

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has been my primary focus for the past few days. As the developer of the tool, I hated how inconvenient the slider system was to pose figures and create setups. I found a cool plugin and reworked it this week to fit the needs of Pic Fed Evolution. Instead of sliders, you can now click on body parts/props and manipulate them like that. Bodies may look a bit different now, but this is because I need to update the scaling that was included previously in one of the future updates.

While building this out, I ran into other areas of improvement and addressed the following:

  • Figures now have poseable wrists
  • When uploading custom items, textures will now be duplicated and made unique
  • When duplicating a frame, the current frame will up set
  • You can now manually set where you want your camera placed for each frame

NOTE: To manipulate a figure's transform, click on the waist/groin and hit the "1" key.

