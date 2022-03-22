- When your crew levels up at the very start of a dive, the notification will not be obscured by the initial cutscene.
- When you schedule a race with the racing crew, they will come on the same ship you agreed to race with.
- A rounding error in radian to degree conversion prevented you from tuning autopilot rotation velocities to certain values.
- Distance between astrogation targets discovered on the very seam of the ring map will now be calculated correctly.
- In some circumstances your THI Cargo Container could move its processed cargo to Enceladus before leaving the map, making it possible to teleport ores if you caught it again.
- Some achievements with progress could unlock prematurely.
- A space right behind the torch of Eagle Prospector and the Bald Eagle counted as contents of its cargo hold, causing the ore nuggets to lose geology markers and autopilot locks.
- When you dismissed a crewmember, the crew menu would automatically close after a few seconds.
- One of the Obonto habitat arms docked you in a wrong orientation.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 22 March 2022
0.477.13 - Quantum Tunneling
Patchnotes via Steam Community
