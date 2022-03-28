 Skip to content

Syberia - The World Before update for 28 March 2022

Syberia The World Before : Patch 1

  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck because of the camera not moving inside the Train in the mine in some specific cases.
  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck in the Musical Square Time Puzzle because of simultaneous controller input.
  • Fixed a potential blocker issue if users left the game after inserting the key in the automaton lock, but before opening the lock.
  • Fixed a texture issue on the quadruped automaton.
  • Improved hardware detection at first launch to set default graphic settings.
  • Enabled backup saves for each segment of the game to be stored and accessed in the following folder C:\Users*Username*\AppData\Roaming\SyberiaTWB

We will keep listening to your feedbacks to improve the experience of players everywhere!

