Syberia The World Before : Patch 1

Hi everyone,
here's a list of improvement & fixes for this first patch :
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck because of the camera not moving inside the Train in the mine in some specific cases.
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck in the Musical Square Time Puzzle because of simultaneous controller input.
- Fixed a potential blocker issue if users left the game after inserting the key in the automaton lock, but before opening the lock.
- Fixed a texture issue on the quadruped automaton.
- Improved hardware detection at first launch to set default graphic settings.
- Enabled backup saves for each segment of the game to be stored and accessed in the following folder C:\Users*Username*\AppData\Roaming\SyberiaTWB
We will keep listening to your feedbacks to improve the experience of players everywhere!
