 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Transformation Tycoon update for 22 March 2022

V0.3.2.1 hotfix / minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8418256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game features:

  • Added minimum slider speed controls on the transformation calibration minigame that can be used to manually adjust the slider speed back higher again. This allows for the minigame to be completed more quickly if desired, suffering less extra transformation time penalty.

Balancing/Tweaks:

  • Transformation calibration minigame slider speed can never go lower than .25x of the normal speed.

New artwork:

  • Joanie Starstruck story client (The Magician's Apprentice) artwork by Mizuho
  • Joan Joan Bun Bun story client artwork by Mizuho

Bugfixes:

  • Fix for the transformation minigame calibration slider speed being able to go to 0 with enough upgrades and employee skills, making the slider stuck in the bottom-left.

Changed files in this update

Transformation Tycoon Content Depot 1799851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.