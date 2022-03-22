V0.3.2.1 hotfix / minor update

New game features:
- Added minimum slider speed controls on the transformation calibration minigame that can be used to manually adjust the slider speed back higher again. This allows for the minigame to be completed more quickly if desired, suffering less extra transformation time penalty.
Balancing/Tweaks:
- Transformation calibration minigame slider speed can never go lower than .25x of the normal speed.
New artwork:
- Joanie Starstruck story client (The Magician's Apprentice) artwork by Mizuho
- Joan Joan Bun Bun story client artwork by Mizuho
Bugfixes:
- Fix for the transformation minigame calibration slider speed being able to go to 0 with enough upgrades and employee skills, making the slider stuck in the bottom-left.
Changed files in this update