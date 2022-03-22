 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PaintBall War 2 update for 22 March 2022

Update 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8418045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!
Update 1.2.2 is out!
You can see the following changes in this update:

  1. Fixed a bug when bots did not have weapons in their hands;
  2. Bots, in game modes with rounds, at the start of a new round now appear at the base, and not where they finished the previous round;
  3. The team selection button, when entering the room where the game is already in progress, now works;
  4. Bot nicknames appear at the beginning of a new round.
    This update was released with your support and feedback, as well as the feedback that you leave us!
    Invite your friends and play together!

Changed files in this update

PaintBall War 2 Content Depot 1561981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.