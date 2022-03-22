Dear players!
Update 1.2.2 is out!
You can see the following changes in this update:
- Fixed a bug when bots did not have weapons in their hands;
- Bots, in game modes with rounds, at the start of a new round now appear at the base, and not where they finished the previous round;
- The team selection button, when entering the room where the game is already in progress, now works;
- Bot nicknames appear at the beginning of a new round.
This update was released with your support and feedback, as well as the feedback that you leave us!
Invite your friends and play together!
Changed files in this update