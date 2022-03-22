Blaston partners with VR Master League!

Hello everyone! We have some exciting news for you! We're officially partnering with esports organizers VR Master League (VRML) to bring you more official Blaston competitions!

VR Master League, or VRML - is a community-run esports league that organizes competitions for many other competitive VR games, and we can't be more excited to get started and support this project with them. So starting today, we're going to be introducing a new category of channels on the Blaston Discord called "VRML" where you will be able to find news and info for future Blaston VRML events.

As VRML is a community-run organization, you now have the opportunity to take part in Blaston competitions and be a part of deciding how this will develop for the game! There are a ton of ways that you can join in on besides playing in the upcoming competitions so check out their page to learn more about the roles they have available: http://vrml.com/careers

Caster: Commentate and broadcast the upcoming league matches.

League Moderators: Help the league and participants with admin tasks along with the structure and rulesets of VRML.

As for the Blaston Reloaded update. Things are progressing smoothly, and we're currently working on sharing some information with you very soon! ✨