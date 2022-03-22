Beta 0.8.5b Release and Patch Notes

Uniques
Fiery Dragon Shoes
- No longer grants 50% to 75% fire resistance.
- Now grants +5% to 15% chance to receive a critical strike.
- Now grants 75% to 85% less bonus damage taken from critical strikes.
- Grants 25% to 35% chance to cast Fire Trail when you are crit (from 40% to 50%). The chance is still higher than before due to the additional chance to receive a crit.
- Ignite inflicted by Fire Trail no longer has 20% reduced effect and 60% reduced duration.
- Now has lore text.
Ravenous Void
- Void Barrier conversion now always procs when you drop below your endurance threshold, even if you are immediately raised above it by an effect such as Aurora's Time Glass.
- Void Barriers again grant 5% less damage taken (from 6% less void damage taken in 0.8.5).
- Now grants a Void Barrier every 5 seconds (from every 3) and the normal maximum Void Barrier stacks is 3 (from 6 in 0.8.5, from 5 before then).
- Your Void Barriers and Maximum Void Barriers are now doubled for 3 seconds when you drop below your Endurance Threshold. After that duration all stacks of Void Barrier are converted to Mimic Feast, a damaging ailment that also disables Void Barrier Generation and Health Leech.
- No longer converts Void Barrier stacks to Time Rot when you drop below your endurance Threshold.
- Grants 10% - 15% of physical damage taken as void (from 60% to 75% in 0.8.5, from 25% before then).
- Grants 10% - 15% less void damage taken (from 0% in 0.8.5, from 5% - 10% before then).
- Grants 5% - 10% increased health (from 12% - 20% in 0.8.5, from 10% - 15% before then).
- Grants 5 - 10 Vitality (from 8 - 10).
- Added new buff visuals and sounds.
Torkrefin’s Hunger
- Consuming a stack of Viscera now grants 5% bleed chance and 1% increased bleed effectiveness per 5% uncapped physical resistance (from 3% bleed chance and 1% increased bleed effectiveness per 1% uncapped physical resistance).
- Fixed the “increased bleed effect” from its non-Viscera mod being multiplicative with other sources of increased bleed effect.
- Now also grants 100% - 150% melee bleed chance to compensate.
Skills
Acid Flask
- Added a new node that gives Acid Flask additional poison penetration based on your uncapped poison resistance.
- Now states that it has 60% added damage effectiveness (this is just a description change).
Acid Flask - Cluster Bomb
- No longer gives armor shred, which was not listed in its description.
- Now states that it has 50% added damage effectiveness (this is just a description change).
- Increased base damage by 25%; its base damage now aligns with its added damage effectiveness of 50%.
- Reduced the size of its VFX to match its damaging area.
- Fixed a bug where its damaging area would sometimes occur in incorrect locations.
Flurry
- Fusillade now adds 12 to channel cost (from 15).
Other Changes
- Greatly improved the performance and improved the appearance of Bleed’s visual effect.
- The icons for Dungeons and the Arena on the world map now have tooltips.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an oversight where Monolith Timeline Bosses could not drop Lightless Arbor or Soulfire Bastion keys.
- Fixed a bug where mastery restricted abilities (requiring 25+ passive points) for other mastery classes could be unlocked and specialized.
- Fixed a bug where crafting on a duplicated item from the Vault of Uncertain Fate affected the other copies.
- Fixed a bug where the indicator visual effect for the falling Titanspawn in the Mountain Beneath fight was below the ground (impossible to see).
- Fixed a bug where the wrong Monolith timeline was shown when interacting with the system while using a controller.
- Adjusted the hitbox for Smelter's Wrath used by Vaion, The Arsenal to more closely match its indicator and vfx.
- Fixed a bug where Static's damage did not benefit from its charges.
- Fixed Bone Curse’s Signet of Agony node not working.
- Fixed a bug where the Viscera buff from Torkrefin's Hunger's was consumed by indirect ability uses and some channeled abilities such as Warpath.
- Fixed a bug where increases to Warpath's area did not affect its visuals. The actual AoE of Warpath was still correct.
- Fixed a bug where custom names for minions and some enemies did not work.
- Fixed a bug where the wrong side of The Mountain Beneath would light on fire sometimes.
- Fixed the one-way Soulfire Bastion exit in Kolheim Pass having a transition icon.
- Fixed the bar along the bottom of base class passives not filling in properly above 20 points.
- Fixed Scalebane Rogues having incorrect ragdoll physics.
- Fixed Cremorsus not having cloth physics.
- Fixed a typo in the description for Soulfire Shield.
- Fixed Cremorsus’ necrotic orbiting ability having an incorrect name.
- Fixed Yrun using some incorrect sounds.
