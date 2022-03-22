 Skip to content

Last Epoch update for 22 March 2022

Beta 0.8.5b Release and Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Uniques

Fiery Dragon Shoes
  • No longer grants 50% to 75% fire resistance.
  • Now grants +5% to 15% chance to receive a critical strike.
  • Now grants 75% to 85% less bonus damage taken from critical strikes.
  • Grants 25% to 35% chance to cast Fire Trail when you are crit (from 40% to 50%). The chance is still higher than before due to the additional chance to receive a crit.
  • Ignite inflicted by Fire Trail no longer has 20% reduced effect and 60% reduced duration.
  • Now has lore text.
Ravenous Void
  • Void Barrier conversion now always procs when you drop below your endurance threshold, even if you are immediately raised above it by an effect such as Aurora's Time Glass.
  • Void Barriers again grant 5% less damage taken (from 6% less void damage taken in 0.8.5).
  • Now grants a Void Barrier every 5 seconds (from every 3) and the normal maximum Void Barrier stacks is 3 (from 6 in 0.8.5, from 5 before then).
  • Your Void Barriers and Maximum Void Barriers are now doubled for 3 seconds when you drop below your Endurance Threshold. After that duration all stacks of Void Barrier are converted to Mimic Feast, a damaging ailment that also disables Void Barrier Generation and Health Leech.
  • No longer converts Void Barrier stacks to Time Rot when you drop below your endurance Threshold.
  • Grants 10% - 15% of physical damage taken as void (from 60% to 75% in 0.8.5, from 25% before then).
  • Grants 10% - 15% less void damage taken (from 0% in 0.8.5, from 5% - 10% before then).
  • Grants 5% - 10% increased health (from 12% - 20% in 0.8.5, from 10% - 15% before then).
  • Grants 5 - 10 Vitality (from 8 - 10).
  • Added new buff visuals and sounds.
Torkrefin’s Hunger
  • Consuming a stack of Viscera now grants 5% bleed chance and 1% increased bleed effectiveness per 5% uncapped physical resistance (from 3% bleed chance and 1% increased bleed effectiveness per 1% uncapped physical resistance).
  • Fixed the “increased bleed effect” from its non-Viscera mod being multiplicative with other sources of increased bleed effect.
  • Now also grants 100% - 150% melee bleed chance to compensate.

Skills

Acid Flask
  • Added a new node that gives Acid Flask additional poison penetration based on your uncapped poison resistance.
  • Now states that it has 60% added damage effectiveness (this is just a description change).
Acid Flask - Cluster Bomb
  • No longer gives armor shred, which was not listed in its description.
  • Now states that it has 50% added damage effectiveness (this is just a description change).
  • Increased base damage by 25%; its base damage now aligns with its added damage effectiveness of 50%.
  • Reduced the size of its VFX to match its damaging area.
  • Fixed a bug where its damaging area would sometimes occur in incorrect locations.
Flurry
  • Fusillade now adds 12 to channel cost (from 15).

Other Changes

  • Greatly improved the performance and improved the appearance of Bleed’s visual effect.
  • The icons for Dungeons and the Arena on the world map now have tooltips.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an oversight where Monolith Timeline Bosses could not drop Lightless Arbor or Soulfire Bastion keys.
  • Fixed a bug where mastery restricted abilities (requiring 25+ passive points) for other mastery classes could be unlocked and specialized.
  • Fixed a bug where crafting on a duplicated item from the Vault of Uncertain Fate affected the other copies.
  • Fixed a bug where the indicator visual effect for the falling Titanspawn in the Mountain Beneath fight was below the ground (impossible to see).
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong Monolith timeline was shown when interacting with the system while using a controller.
  • Adjusted the hitbox for Smelter's Wrath used by Vaion, The Arsenal to more closely match its indicator and vfx.
  • Fixed a bug where Static's damage did not benefit from its charges.
  • Fixed Bone Curse’s Signet of Agony node not working.
  • Fixed a bug where the Viscera buff from Torkrefin's Hunger's was consumed by indirect ability uses and some channeled abilities such as Warpath.
  • Fixed a bug where increases to Warpath's area did not affect its visuals. The actual AoE of Warpath was still correct.
  • Fixed a bug where custom names for minions and some enemies did not work.
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong side of The Mountain Beneath would light on fire sometimes.
  • Fixed the one-way Soulfire Bastion exit in Kolheim Pass having a transition icon.
  • Fixed the bar along the bottom of base class passives not filling in properly above 20 points.
  • Fixed Scalebane Rogues having incorrect ragdoll physics.
  • Fixed Cremorsus not having cloth physics.
  • Fixed a typo in the description for Soulfire Shield.
  • Fixed Cremorsus’ necrotic orbiting ability having an incorrect name.
  • Fixed Yrun using some incorrect sounds.

Changed files in this update

