Patch 1.0.4

Hello there!
Little update fixing some minor bugs and errors you were reporting these last days! Please keep sharing your thoughts about Ignited Steel both on social media and Steam forums! It's really helpful for us!
On the following weeks we will release a bigger update with important features, like controller support, stay tuned for this one!
Here's a change log with the details of the update.
Thank you kindly for supporting us!
[1.0.4] - 2022-03-22
Changed
- Reduced damage inflicted by mecha explosion. Now it's relative to the
exploding mech's max health value.
- Minor tweaks in some in-game visual elements.
Fixed
- Solved localization errors in two contract rewards.
- Fixed store restock when re-entering.
- Tiles with heat effects now correctly apply biome multiplier.
Known issues
- Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.
- Certain UI elements overlap each other at 1440p screen resolution.
