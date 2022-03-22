Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8417946 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 16:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

Little update fixing some minor bugs and errors you were reporting these last days! Please keep sharing your thoughts about Ignited Steel both on social media and Steam forums! It's really helpful for us!

On the following weeks we will release a bigger update with important features, like controller support, stay tuned for this one!

Here's a change log with the details of the update.

Thank you kindly for supporting us!

[1.0.4] - 2022-03-22

Changed

exploding mech's max health value. Minor tweaks in some in-game visual elements.

Fixed

Solved localization errors in two contract rewards.

Fixed store restock when re-entering.

Tiles with heat effects now correctly apply biome multiplier.

Known issues