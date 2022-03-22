 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 22 March 2022

Version 10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8417945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added WSSN star ranking to recruit class rank list when displaying school's recruits
  • addressed issue of transfer players receiving duplicate numbers
  • fixed issue where staff page would not completely load if viewing during summer after scheduling but before first scouting report was available
  • fixed bug with mixed up display of some ratings on comparison screen
  • fixed some minor UI items
  • fixed issue in default.db file. If you have edited or replaced this the update will overwrite it

Changed files in this update

Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 Content Depot 1914631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.