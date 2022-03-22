- added WSSN star ranking to recruit class rank list when displaying school's recruits
- addressed issue of transfer players receiving duplicate numbers
- fixed issue where staff page would not completely load if viewing during summer after scheduling but before first scouting report was available
- fixed bug with mixed up display of some ratings on comparison screen
- fixed some minor UI items
- fixed issue in default.db file. If you have edited or replaced this the update will overwrite it
Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 22 March 2022
Version 10.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update