Comic Book Company Manager update for 22 March 2022

0.8.1.2 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds system for hot and cold tropes. These are set of tropes that will either sell well (hot) or poorly (cold). These change over time and you can see at least 1 at all times but upgrading marketing department allows you to see more

Changes

  • Having similar tropes as existing franchise gives a penalty now
  • Changed up franchise info UI
  • Hot/Cold Tropes system added

Fixes

  • Fixed issues with contract renegotiation UI
  • Franchise saving was not working correctly
  • Fixed crash on marketing department upgrade

