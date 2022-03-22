0.8.1.2 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds system for hot and cold tropes. These are set of tropes that will either sell well (hot) or poorly (cold). These change over time and you can see at least 1 at all times but upgrading marketing department allows you to see more
Changes
- Having similar tropes as existing franchise gives a penalty now
- Changed up franchise info UI
- Hot/Cold Tropes system added
Fixes
- Fixed issues with contract renegotiation UI
- Franchise saving was not working correctly
- Fixed crash on marketing department upgrade
Changed depots in beta branch