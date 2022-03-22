 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 22 March 2022

2022.3.p.1 PORIN

Build 8417850

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • card ghosts more appropriately spectral
  • cursor key pan works again
  • edge scrolling (again) only works when you're holding a token.
  • added more flexibility to card placing, again
  • greedy slots will no longer try to double-grab at the end of their cycle
  • fixed embarrassingly long-standing but with Dancing for Heart Scars
  • releasing mouse button after a dragged card has been grabbed should no longer cause weirdness
  • slightly more robustness when mods are removed (no promises)

Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
