- card ghosts more appropriately spectral
- cursor key pan works again
- edge scrolling (again) only works when you're holding a token.
- added more flexibility to card placing, again
- greedy slots will no longer try to double-grab at the end of their cycle
- fixed embarrassingly long-standing but with Dancing for Heart Scars
- releasing mouse button after a dragged card has been grabbed should no longer cause weirdness
- slightly more robustness when mods are removed (no promises)
Cultist Simulator update for 22 March 2022
2022.3.p.1 PORIN
Patchnotes via Steam Community
