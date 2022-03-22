 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 22 March 2022

Linux version update (March 22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • (Island IV) [spoiler]Bugfix: The player now dies when being dragged by a vine through a tile directly next to a roller.[/spoiler]
  • (Island IX) [spoiler]Made the bunny stationary once it reaches its spot inside a puzzle, while you are solving the puzzle, to try to make it less distracting.[/spoiler]

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash on loading that would occur if you quit the game after doing 10k or so moves inside a puzzle
  • Made the back button (B by default) go back on the control-setting menu.
  • Polished some object selection code in the editor when beans and another object were on the same tile.

Puzzles

  • "short fuse": Fixed an unintended solution.

(This update brings the Linux version up to date with the Windows and Mac versions, which were updated yesterday.)

Changed files in this update

Bean and Nothingness Linux Content Depot 1706094
