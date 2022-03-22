 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Rogue update for 22 March 2022

Patch v1.0 RC 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8417535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

back at developing. Trying to finish version 1.0 with the first Release Candidate 1

added:

  • menu usable with keyboard and controller
  • variable jump height
  • new rooms for each stage
  • new block graphics
  • 10 more text lines for each character

changes:

  • code optimization and cleanup
  • items which increase max health won't heal anymore
  • abilities are now grayed out if they can't be used

fixed bugs:

  • projectiles disappearing when pausing the game
  • unified texts across the game
  • being able to instantaneously kill boss with spike touch damage item

Changed files in this update

Star Rogue Content Depot 438441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.