Patch v1.0 RC 1

Hello everyone,
back at developing. Trying to finish version 1.0 with the first Release Candidate 1
added:
- menu usable with keyboard and controller
- variable jump height
- new rooms for each stage
- new block graphics
- 10 more text lines for each character
changes:
- code optimization and cleanup
- items which increase max health won't heal anymore
- abilities are now grayed out if they can't be used
fixed bugs:
- projectiles disappearing when pausing the game
- unified texts across the game
- being able to instantaneously kill boss with spike touch damage item
Changed files in this update