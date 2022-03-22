Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 0.9.3.2929

Bug Fixes
- In rare instances launcher remained in the Process Tab after players closed it. We fixed it!
- Multiple Localization fixes.
- Fixed: After failing the quest "GO TO GROUND I" in the “That Sinking Feeling“ campaign new quest doesn’t appear.
- Fixed: After capo’s or lieutenants' death their Quest-Event markers don’t disappear.
- Fixed: Lyova and the lieutenants can’t leave for Moscow if police roadblocks are spawned on their paths in the region.
- Updated tooltips for smuggling points in light of recent updates.
- Fixed: Red circles and shootout animations with US Army didn’t disappear after their attack on Diana’s River Pier in the “That Sinking Feeling” campaign.
- Fixed: DEA attention message in event log was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed: Meth quantities are displayed incorrectly after starting Diana’s quest in the “That Sinking Feeling” campaign a second time.
Known bugs
- The radius of the US Army attack is displayed indefinitely if you load a pre-patch save made during the US Army attack.
- US Army attacks Diana on River Pier multiple times after successful capture.
- Researcher Ability doesn’t show visual feedback in the Research Center.
- Police icons disappear after loading the game in some instances.
- Lieutenants with Coordinator Ability sometimes start attacking buildings in their range when performing a different task.
- Double attack power is displayed when Lieutenants with Coordinator Ability are moved between buildings in his ability radius.
- Manual Icon keeps flashing after you load a Save Game.
- Capo selection screen in Sandbox and Survival Modes doesn’t display negative abilities.
- Sound effects don’t play in the Transition Screen after Capo’s death.
- Lieutenants stay highlighted after using them as a group.
- An incorrect tip is displayed in Lieutenant Profile when he doesn’t have enough XP for promotion.
- War with US Army Progress Bar is displayed below other UI elements.
- Products and Money are not confiscated when an Enemy Gang captures your building.
- WASD Navigation doesn’t work in Research Tree Menu.
- An incorrect tip is displayed when building a Chemical Factory.
- During the “Industrial Action” event Lieutenant upkeep rise is not displayed.
- After loading a save progress in "Cash is king" Quest is reset.
- Stopping Abilities, Kidnapping, Theft, and Concert may not always work the first time.
- Dealer Ability only works for the building the Lieutenant is in.
Changed files in this update