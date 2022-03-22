 Skip to content

Cartel Tycoon update for 22 March 2022

Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 0.9.3.2929

Build 8417471

Bug Fixes

  • In rare instances launcher remained in the Process Tab after players closed it. We fixed it!
  • Multiple Localization fixes.
  • Fixed: After failing the quest "GO TO GROUND I" in the “That Sinking Feeling“ campaign new quest doesn’t appear.
  • Fixed: After capo’s or lieutenants' death their Quest-Event markers don’t disappear.
  • Fixed: Lyova and the lieutenants can’t leave for Moscow if police roadblocks are spawned on their paths in the region.
  • Updated tooltips for smuggling points in light of recent updates.
  • Fixed: Red circles and shootout animations with US Army didn’t disappear after their attack on Diana’s River Pier in the “That Sinking Feeling” campaign.
  • Fixed: DEA attention message in event log was displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed: Meth quantities are displayed incorrectly after starting Diana’s quest in the “That Sinking Feeling” campaign a second time.

Known bugs

  • The radius of the US Army attack is displayed indefinitely if you load a pre-patch save made during the US Army attack.
  • US Army attacks Diana on River Pier multiple times after successful capture.
  • Researcher Ability doesn’t show visual feedback in the Research Center.
  • Police icons disappear after loading the game in some instances.
  • Lieutenants with Coordinator Ability sometimes start attacking buildings in their range when performing a different task.
  • Double attack power is displayed when Lieutenants with Coordinator Ability are moved between buildings in his ability radius.
  • Manual Icon keeps flashing after you load a Save Game.
  • Capo selection screen in Sandbox and Survival Modes doesn’t display negative abilities.
  • Sound effects don’t play in the Transition Screen after Capo’s death.
  • Lieutenants stay highlighted after using them as a group.
  • An incorrect tip is displayed in Lieutenant Profile when he doesn’t have enough XP for promotion.
  • War with US Army Progress Bar is displayed below other UI elements.
  • Products and Money are not confiscated when an Enemy Gang captures your building.
  • WASD Navigation doesn’t work in Research Tree Menu.
  • An incorrect tip is displayed when building a Chemical Factory.
  • During the “Industrial Action” event Lieutenant upkeep rise is not displayed.
  • After loading a save progress in "Cash is king" Quest is reset.
  • Stopping Abilities, Kidnapping, Theft, and Concert may not always work the first time.
  • Dealer Ability only works for the building the Lieutenant is in.

