Version 1.4

General
- Added Simplified Chinese localization.
- Match history can now be viewed in the Profile menu.
- Godsbane Twitch streams will now appear in the main menu.
- Added the Paladin title which is a reward for winning tournaments.
- Gold gained from Divine Trials has been reduced slightly.
Unit Balance
- The Grenadier's bombs can no longer bounce to the same target twice.
- The Grove Tender will now heal the most damaged ally within range, instead of the closest ally.
- Kiros' ability silence duration reduced from 1.5 seconds down to 1 second.
- Shadowstalker basic attack damage increased from 24 to 29. Attack speed reduced from 1.5 down to 1.25.
- Voidbeast basic attack damage increased from 36 to 39. Attack speed reduced from 1.3 down to 1.2. Health increased from 950 to 1000.
- Mana Hound ability damage increased from 140 up to 160.
- Mortar basic attack damage reduced from 93 down to 56. Attack speed increased from 0.3 up to 0.5.
- Grove Tender healing reduced from 150 down to 120. Percentage damage based on attack damage has been set to a constant 150%.
- Lightsmith hammer throw base damage increased from 35 to 65. Percentage damage based on attack damage has been set to a constant 120%.
- Darkmage base ability damage increased from 70 to 125. Damage per dead ally within 1 tile reduced from 90 down to 30.
- Ascended health increased from 1200 to 1300. Ability damage increased from 150 to 165.
- Spirit Wolf health increased from 1000 to 1100. Ability damage increased from 165 to 175.
- Treant health increased from 1175 to 1300. Basic attack damage increased from 52 to 59.
- Phoenix damage taken on ability cast reduced from 9% down to 7%.
- Voidbringer health increased from 950 to 1000.
- Heavy Gunner health increased from 775 to 850. Basic attack damage increased from 22 to 25.
- Defender health increased from 1450 to 1550. Basic attack damage increased from 40 to 49.
- Werebear health increased from 1600 to 1700. Basic attack damage increased from 55 to 60.
Power Balance
- Noble Sacrifice can no longer prevent Hibernate from stunning the bearer on battle start.
- Harden no longer prevents the fatal damage received and will heal after the damage has been processed.
- Vortex damage increased from 45 to 75.
- Primal Fury now reads: Every 4 seconds, the bearer deals [40%/60%/80%] and allies within 1 tile deal [20%/30%/40%] of their basic attack damage to all enemies within 1 tile of them as magic damage.
- Icy Chill now reads: Every 10 instances of damage dealt by the bearer freezes the target in place, dealing [25/35/60] blunt damage, stunning and silencing them for [0.7/1/1.2] seconds.
- Courage now reads: Every 5th basic attack deals [80%/120%/200%] extra damage as blunt damage.
- Clear Mind now reads: Every 6 seconds, the next instance of damage from abilities or powers deals [70%/105%/125%] extra damage as pierce damage.
- Battle Shout duration reduced from 3 seconds down to 2.5 seconds. Attack speed increase reduced from 0.4 down to 0.2.
- Adrenaline attack speed gained reduced from 30% down to 22%.
- Mana Blade mana gain increased from 10% up to 12%.
- Unholy Strength damage gain reduced from 32 down to 22.
- Redirect increased magic and pierce damage taken reduced from [20%/30%/40%] down to [15%/20%/25%].
- Divine Reflection damage increased from 10% to 14%.
- Drain Essence lifesteal increased from [15/20/35]% to [15/22/37]%
- The attack speed reduction of Deadly Ooze has been reduced from 20% down to 10%.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where units would appear to be on full mana without using abilities.
- Fixed a bug where challenging a friend constantly shows "Challenge Canceled by Opponent".
- The Berserker should now work correctly with Adapt and Courage.
- Fixed a bug where a lower level Power would override a higher level Power when applying buffs or debuffs.
- Pilfer should now steal the correct amount of damage from enemies.
- Titles should now properly stack indefinitely.
