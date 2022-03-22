 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Godsbane update for 22 March 2022

Version 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8417416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added Simplified Chinese localization.
  • Match history can now be viewed in the Profile menu.
  • Godsbane Twitch streams will now appear in the main menu.
  • Added the Paladin title which is a reward for winning tournaments.
  • Gold gained from Divine Trials has been reduced slightly.

Unit Balance

  • The Grenadier's bombs can no longer bounce to the same target twice.
  • The Grove Tender will now heal the most damaged ally within range, instead of the closest ally.
  • Kiros' ability silence duration reduced from 1.5 seconds down to 1 second.
  • Shadowstalker basic attack damage increased from 24 to 29. Attack speed reduced from 1.5 down to 1.25.
  • Voidbeast basic attack damage increased from 36 to 39. Attack speed reduced from 1.3 down to 1.2. Health increased from 950 to 1000.
  • Mana Hound ability damage increased from 140 up to 160.
  • Mortar basic attack damage reduced from 93 down to 56. Attack speed increased from 0.3 up to 0.5.
  • Grove Tender healing reduced from 150 down to 120. Percentage damage based on attack damage has been set to a constant 150%.
  • Lightsmith hammer throw base damage increased from 35 to 65. Percentage damage based on attack damage has been set to a constant 120%.
  • Darkmage base ability damage increased from 70 to 125. Damage per dead ally within 1 tile reduced from 90 down to 30.
  • Ascended health increased from 1200 to 1300. Ability damage increased from 150 to 165.
  • Spirit Wolf health increased from 1000 to 1100. Ability damage increased from 165 to 175.
  • Treant health increased from 1175 to 1300. Basic attack damage increased from 52 to 59.
  • Phoenix damage taken on ability cast reduced from 9% down to 7%.
  • Voidbringer health increased from 950 to 1000.
  • Heavy Gunner health increased from 775 to 850. Basic attack damage increased from 22 to 25.
  • Defender health increased from 1450 to 1550. Basic attack damage increased from 40 to 49.
  • Werebear health increased from 1600 to 1700. Basic attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Power Balance

  • Noble Sacrifice can no longer prevent Hibernate from stunning the bearer on battle start.
  • Harden no longer prevents the fatal damage received and will heal after the damage has been processed.
  • Vortex damage increased from 45 to 75.
  • Primal Fury now reads: Every 4 seconds, the bearer deals [40%/60%/80%] and allies within 1 tile deal [20%/30%/40%] of their basic attack damage to all enemies within 1 tile of them as magic damage.
  • Icy Chill now reads: Every 10 instances of damage dealt by the bearer freezes the target in place, dealing [25/35/60] blunt damage, stunning and silencing them for [0.7/1/1.2] seconds.
  • Courage now reads: Every 5th basic attack deals [80%/120%/200%] extra damage as blunt damage.
  • Clear Mind now reads: Every 6 seconds, the next instance of damage from abilities or powers deals [70%/105%/125%] extra damage as pierce damage.
  • Battle Shout duration reduced from 3 seconds down to 2.5 seconds. Attack speed increase reduced from 0.4 down to 0.2.
  • Adrenaline attack speed gained reduced from 30% down to 22%.
  • Mana Blade mana gain increased from 10% up to 12%.
  • Unholy Strength damage gain reduced from 32 down to 22.
  • Redirect increased magic and pierce damage taken reduced from [20%/30%/40%] down to [15%/20%/25%].
  • Divine Reflection damage increased from 10% to 14%.
  • Drain Essence lifesteal increased from [15/20/35]% to [15/22/37]%
  • The attack speed reduction of Deadly Ooze has been reduced from 20% down to 10%.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where units would appear to be on full mana without using abilities.
  • Fixed a bug where challenging a friend constantly shows "Challenge Canceled by Opponent".
  • The Berserker should now work correctly with Adapt and Courage.
  • Fixed a bug where a lower level Power would override a higher level Power when applying buffs or debuffs.
  • Pilfer should now steal the correct amount of damage from enemies.
  • Titles should now properly stack indefinitely.

Changed files in this update

Godsbane Content Depot 1480961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.