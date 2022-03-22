 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 22 March 2022

Patch notes for 0.1.13.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added logical mux module, where one of two input boolean values can be selected based on a separate true/false selector input
  • Added binary mux module, where one of two input binary values can be selected based on a separate true/false selector input
  • Added ability to delete save games
  • Improved grabability of inventory menu sphere by having it highlight to green and jump to your manipulator sphere when it's near by
  • Fixed a very rare edge case where logical modules could sometimes be evaluated behind their input branches by 1 game tick

Changed files in this update

I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
  • Loading history…
