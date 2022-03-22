 Skip to content

Afterthought update for 22 March 2022

Patchnotes 1.12 - New Recording Feature

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Speedrun Mode “Core Levels + Bosses” is now available for anyone who has finished the Last Boss

  • Added: New Recording System, that saves gameplay in a more accurate way

  • Added: In ghost viewer the Ghosts of Players are now displayed as a real gameplay representation instead of the old glitch representation
    (old glitch representation is still active during gameplay, in Tutorials and for ghosts recorded before version 1.12)

  • New: As the size of Ghost Files is now doubled, we only save the top 5 scores with each skill combo for each level. This reduces the overall size of the savefile

  • New: For Speedrun Mode we also only save the top 5 Speedruns with each combo

  • New: Option “Extra Glow” for more player visibility with default setting “Only in Boss Fights”

  • Fixed: Cutscenes after bosses are no longer playing when the option “only on first play” is active and the cutscene has been viewed before

