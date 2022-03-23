 Skip to content

ELYON update for 23 March 2022

Patch Notes - March 23, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Open World

* World decoration objects have been removed.

Fixed Issues

* Fixed an issue where Clan Gold distribution was deactivated.

  • Fixed an issue where the purchase restriction of Radiant Treasure Map at General Goods Shops was 3 instead of 5.

  • Fixed an issue where EXP Items showed the wrong level for EXP gain reduction.

  • Fixed an issue where the French and Spanish text at the Commander’s Training Field were not showing properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the main reward&#39;s trophy text in the Hall of Honor UI was not showing properly.

