Patch Notes - March 23, 2022

Open World
* World decoration objects have been removed.
Fixed Issues
* Fixed an issue where Clan Gold distribution was deactivated.
-
Fixed an issue where the purchase restriction of Radiant Treasure Map at General Goods Shops was 3 instead of 5.
-
Fixed an issue where EXP Items showed the wrong level for EXP gain reduction.
-
Fixed an issue where the French and Spanish text at the Commander’s Training Field were not showing properly.
-
Fixed an issue where the main reward's trophy text in the Hall of Honor UI was not showing properly.
Changed files in this update