Orbital Bullet's first full release patch v.1.0.0 is now available!

Fraggers!
After yesterday's release of Orbital Bullet, and leaving Early Access, based on your feedback, we already were able to prepare and release the first small patch for our full release version 1.0, bringing some improvements, and bugfixes to the game!
More details below:
Bugfixes
- We fixed an issue where the Scythe Thrower Enemy could not be killed.
- We fixed an issue where the Suicide Bombers in Rifts would not be killable, but could explode when you touch them.
- Fixed a rare but game breaking bug where you could dodge against a half block and be teleported to somewhere else on the map.
- The transition / teleportation text will now be properly displayed after you entered / left an upgrade station.
- Fixed a localization error with the Trigger Fingers Upgrade.
- We now display the correct icon for the Weapon Fragments in the Weapon Rack.
- We fixed the overlapping text issues on the Drone Armor Upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where the Mastermind Boss Arms would recover the wrong amount of health after staggering him the first time.
- Fixed a bug where the Dread Corp Space Station had the wrong transition icon.
Improvements
- The Overcharge Information will now only be displayed on skill when you have previously unlocked the „Overcharge Skills“ upgrade.
- Adjusted the Enemy Flash values when they take damage, making them less glowy.
- Updated the perk icons making them more stand out and relatable to their bonus.
- Changed the Keycard icon to remove the cutout and made it visually more clear.
- Add teleport SFX to the portal transition in the Dread Corp Space Station.
Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback!
Please keep it up!
