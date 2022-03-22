Cue Club 2 Update #97

Hi Everyone,
In today's update we've included a number of new features, plus a range of further improvements and fixes to many areas of the game. As always, many thanks for the continual support and feedback.
CHALKING
- Added ability to chalk cue when a shot is in progress (balls rolling), or if it's your opponent's turn. Press 2/F2 keys or controller X button.
MULTIPLAYER
Further improvements made to multiplayer connectivity with fewer interruptions.
Increased maximum points awarded to winner of 'Best of 9' match (now 50 points), and also 'Best of 11' match (now 60 points).
Match lengths adjusted to 'Single Game', 'Best of 3', 'Best of 5', 'Best of 7', 'Best of 9' and 'Best of 11'.
MENUS
Multiplayer lobby settings for game type, match length, table size, cushion speed, pocket shape, ball size and aiming lines are now saved out to file, so these do not have to be reconfigured each time you play.
Added a 'Reset Options' button to the multiplayer lobby, to set the above options back to default values if needed. Advance to page 2 of the control panel where it is located on the lower right hand side of the screen.
In the 'Ball Sets' menu, ball finish settings are now saved out separately for American pool, European pool and snooker ball sets. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Ball Sets'. There are 4 settings available: Matte, Satin, Gloss and High Gloss finish.
Fixed an issue where the in-game menu button was selectable after minimising the menu then pressing the ESC key. Clicking the button could then override other gameplay notifications leading to errors.
Modified the way the 'Reset' button works for tables and ball sets. The button now only restores default values for the currently selected tab (American pool, European pool or snooker).
Fixed an issue that prevented access beyond page 1 of the leaderboard for online snooker breaks.
Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause the game to hang or produce an error after attempting to exit from the main menu.
8 BALL POOL
Fixed rule variation for '2 shots on 8-ball', where no extra shot was awarded to the incoming player when a foul was made. See 'Options > Rule Variations' then select US or Euro 8 Ball Pool.
Fixed an issue in practice mode where the money ball would not be respotted after watching a replay then pressing the 'Restore' button.
Fixed an issue in US 8 ball when 'ball in hand after foul' is disabled in rules variations. A scratch on the cue ball with cue ball replaced behind headstring now requires the incoming player to play the cue ball across the headstring before striking a ball. As a warning the aiming target now turns orange when aiming for an object ball behind the string.
Ball icon representing 'nominated ball' is no longer displayed for 8-ball in the notifications capsule if call shots are enabled and a safety shot is selected.
In the rule variations menu, selecting '2 shots on the 8-ball' rule now automatically enables the '2 shots' rule for standard fouls.
If safety shots and the '2 shots' rule are enabled in rule variations, then electing to play a safety when you have 2 shots no longer results in end-of-turn for that player.
If call shots and 'free ball' are enabled in US 8 Ball, and player is on the 8-ball with a free ball, then nominating a spot or stripe but potting the 8-ball now results in a loss of game.
Fixed an issue in Euro 8 Ball where the referee would fail to identify snookers following a previous shot where a free ball was awarded.
SNOOKER
Fixed an issue in the menus that allowed the winner of a frame to use the 'Claim a Win' button more than once to falsely increase the score.
Accessing the match information screen at the end of a frame of snooker now informs you that the frame has completed.
CONTROLS
- Fixed controller navigation issues when trophies are awarded in-game.
PHYSICS
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused AI players to play the cue ball off the cushion with incorrect side spin applied.
AUDIO
Fixed an issue where music volume was not always restored after accessing the in-game menu, when the 'Volume Reduction' setting is enabled.
Fixed an issue where the 'Reset Device' option did not correctly set the sound effects and audience volume.
Added a short delay on the Bar Challenge completion screen before playing the victory music.
CAMERAS
Fixed an issue that sometimes placed the cue at the wrong vertical angle when replaying a shot.
Fixed an issue that would occasionally make the 3D first person camera stop abruptly when an AI is lining up a shot.
GAMEPLAY
In practice mode, the 'Restore' button is now enabled when the balls are racked or a game has been loaded, and a shot has not been played, but one or more balls have been moved by hand, or added / removed from the table.
Fixed an issue that allowed the player to watch a replay of a shot that had been cancelled, just before committing to play it.
Fixed an issue that would sometimes make the cue rotate horizontally after playing a shot.
TEXT
Various tweaks made to localised text in game rules documentation, rule variation menus and match information screens.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
