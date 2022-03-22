V.26096 Update

Quick update to fix a few issues.
- Fixed an issue with the item [spoiler]Cloak of Phasing[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Music Note [spoiler] Defensive Ditty[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Lightning [spoiler] Vengeful Barrage, after taking damage from a wound when there are no monsters adjacent[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Music Note [spoiler] Inspiring Anthem and Power Ballad [/spoiler]
- Fixed a multiplayer error in Campaign when traveling to a scenario when a client joins after the host has sold items in the shop.
- Fixed an error when a flying monster dies on a hex where an obstacle previously existed.
Changed depots in dev_staging branch