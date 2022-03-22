New gametype and maps

Hey guys,
I've just published a small update. Changes include:
- Added new gametype 'Hide and seek': Hide from other players or seek the player with the lead
- Teleport sprite for flying out of the map ranges and transportation to the other end
- New map 'orbit': A map taking place in the orbit of a planet
- New map 'starsystem': A map taking place in a sector with some vortices
- Resolution selection via combo box control
- Bugfixes and improvements
The gametype 'hidenseek' works as follows: One player has the lead and must escape the other players. While having the lead their score increases by 1 on each second. The other players must get the lead from them by using the circle pulse weapon over them. The player with the greatest score wins the match.
Enjoy the update!
Kind regards
Changed files in this update