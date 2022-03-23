 Skip to content

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt update for 23 March 2022

Bloodhunt Closed Playtest Pre-load is available right now!

Hello Bloodhunt community!

We just wanted to let you know that the pre-load for our upcoming playtest is available right now.

Happy downloading and we looking forward to seeing you in Prague this Friday.

/Sharkmob

