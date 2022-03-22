New Update (2022.1.8a)

🔨 Changes
- Rename "_icongallery" folder to "icons".
- Deprecate and remove the "_icon_galleryicon" folder.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix variable images not being updated automatically when the original image file is changed.
- Fix crash on app startup when using Windows 7 (not tested).
