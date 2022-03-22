Craft Hero: Prologue -- Mar. 22 Update - No Way Home

Heroes, here's the update note:
- New games will now start without any buildings, and there will be new progression missions to help get to know the game, we hope this will make the game more accessible.
- Fixed some mission text error.
- Fixed a bug about villagers unable to spawn when empty house surrounded by dungeon bricks.
- All resource drop rate are increased, now you will spend less time mining irons.
