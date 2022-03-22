Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Here's the list of changes for this update.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue that could cause wrecked cars or multiple Nomad cars to spawn in traffic when driving fast.
- Fixed an issue where first equip animation could be played repeatedly after recovering a throwing knife.
- The Laminate-armor Media Ballistic Vest can now be found as loot in Japantown.
- Fixed an issue where the recon grenade highlighted non-hostile crowd NPCs.
- Fixed an issue where after using the Take Control quickhack on a device, camera axis were inverted when zoomed in.
Quests
- Player won't be able to purchase again an apartment makeover they already own anymore.
- Added the showering interaction to the Nomad Camp.
- It won't be possible to hack the Northside apartment before completing Act 1 anymore.
- Fixed an issue where Open World combat events and some scenes could remain disabled after visiting Afterlife until player fast traveled within Watson.
- Automatic Love - Walking into a wall in the elevator in Megabuilding H8 will no longer cause instant death.
- Blistering Love - Fixed an issue where Johnny could despawn if player left the booth before interacting with the projector, blocking progress.
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to progress past the "Search the area to collect information" objective.
- Epistrophy - Fixed an issue where the quest could reappear in the Journal instead of being marked as failed after player failed to retrieve any of the cabs.
- I Fought the Law - Fixed an issue where River could drive out of the market area erratically and push V out of world bounds.
- Life During Wartime - Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option twice upon arriving on the crash site blocked progression.
- Path of Glory - Optional objective "Get dressed" will no longer be incompletable if player collected the clothes before it appeared.
- The Information - Fixed an issue where the doors to Lizzie's were closed during the hours they should be open, blocking progression.
- The Ride - Fixed an issue where Dex's car was swerving left and right when driving away.
- With a Little Help from My Friends - Fixed an issue where holocalls and text messages could be blocked if player told Saul about Panam's plan while the Nomads were driving away.
Open World
- Fixed an issue where summoned vehicles could be spawned far away form the player.
- Suicidal Corpos in Corpo Plaza will no longer stand up after the fall.
- Fixed an issue where an Assault in Progress in Arroyo wasn't visible on the map, hindering progress in The Jungle achievement.
- Gig: Goodbye, Night City - Fixed an issue where the quest didn't trigger after approaching the area.
- Gig: No Fixers - Fixed an issue where the "Park Iris' car in the garage" optional objective didn't complete if player stopped in front of the garage.
- Gig: Playing for Keeps - Fixed an issue where all the enemies in the casino were set to Friendly.
- Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever - Fixed an issue where the Rayfield Caliburn didn't spawn.
UI
- Added a quest tag to fixer rewards when they're first found in the stash.
- Opening menus while reading a shard will no longer block the game.
- It won't be possible to change the position of the marker when a time skip is in progress anymore.
- Fixed an issue where the loot UI could flicker and change before picking up the item.
- Fixed an issue where the English text "A Favor for a Friend" would be displayed regardless of the language version instead of the correct quest name for some tracked quests.
Visual
- Fixed animations and missing or displaced objects in various scenes.
- Fixed some issues with animation occurring when performing an aerial takedown using the Hidden Dragon perk.
- Fixed an issue where sandstorms could appear in scenes they weren't supposed to.
- Fixed an issue where foliage was not affected by different weather conditions.
- Polycarbonate Sport Sunglasses will no longer be visible when switching between Third Person Mode and First Person Mode while driving.
