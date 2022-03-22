Patch 0.6.1 - New Cards, New Places, New Challenges

👋 Hey Everyone!

Patch 0.6.1 is up! We’ve improved the Bliss Curse system, added new cards for your melee decks and new areas for the Medical Supplies mission.

We’ve also fixed a few bugs related to leaderboards, card inventory and others. Check out the new cards and full patch notes below!

What's next? We've already started work on a new brand new mission, where The Tribe clashes with The Crown over the rights of the people! Coming early April in the next Content Update!

👉0.6.1

New

New Bliss Curse - Curse of the Flares

Added two new Cards - >Juggernaut< and >Bloodthrist<

Tribe Shamans learned a new ability - the Dreadful Totem.

Changes

Added a way to preview active Bliss Curses on gamepad.

Improved Medical Supplies mission areas with better flow and nicer design.

Enemies will now search around for the player after he becomes hidden.

Curse of the Stone has been removed from the game.

Enemy Area of Effect abilities will now be cleared instantly when player wins an encounter.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Leaderboards would sometimes show minutes as seconds.

Enemies will no longer fall below ground when attacking if their target vanishes.

Fixed holes in the ground in ruins and courtyard.

Fixed a bug where card selection in inventory would jump to first position constantly

Fixed a bug where closing inventory while card animation is playing would cancel the card.