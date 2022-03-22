 Skip to content

Midnight at Forest update for 22 March 2022

Feature & Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8415833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added 3 modes (Easy, Medium, Hard)
The mode settings are as followed:

Easy:

Sprint Speed: 10
Sprint Duration: 15s
Sprint Cooldown: 0s
Monster Speed: 1
Key-O-Meter: Enabled

Medium:

Sprint Speed: 7
Sprint Duration: 13s
Sprint Cooldown: 3s
Monster Speed: 2.5
Key-O-Meter: Enabled

Hard:

Sprint Speed: 5
Sprint Duration: 10s
Sprint Cooldown: 5s
Monster Speed: 3.5
Key-O-Meter: Disabled

  • Added a How To Play button, which tells you how to play
  • Added some small features to the map (Hut, Rocks)

Bug Fixes

The Key-O-Meter now disappears once at 5 keys (so you don't get fooled)
Other small bugs

If there are any bugs, make sure to join our discord

Also please expect bug fixes throughout the week

Thank you,
Gladiator Games Team

