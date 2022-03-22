Feature & Bug Fix Update

Features
- Added 3 modes (Easy, Medium, Hard)
The mode settings are as followed:
Easy:
Sprint Speed: 10
Sprint Duration: 15s
Sprint Cooldown: 0s
Monster Speed: 1
Key-O-Meter: Enabled
Medium:
Sprint Speed: 7
Sprint Duration: 13s
Sprint Cooldown: 3s
Monster Speed: 2.5
Key-O-Meter: Enabled
Hard:
Sprint Speed: 5
Sprint Duration: 10s
Sprint Cooldown: 5s
Monster Speed: 3.5
Key-O-Meter: Disabled
- Added a How To Play button, which tells you how to play
- Added some small features to the map (Hut, Rocks)
Bug Fixes
The Key-O-Meter now disappears once at 5 keys (so you don't get fooled)
Other small bugs
If there are any bugs, make sure to join our discord
Also please expect bug fixes throughout the week
Thank you,
Gladiator Games Team
Changed files in this update