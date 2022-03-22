 Skip to content

Hypermind update for 22 March 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.01

Version 1.01 · Build 8415743

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.01 for PC and Mac available now:

  • Fix default key binding, use Q/R rather than mouse wheel to change the channel, and use L instead of Q to toggle laser.

  • Remove the "unlimited" option in the FPS setting.

  • Remove crosshair according to the feedback.

  • Enable laser by default and keep it on between levels.

  • Character is more likely to slide down the cube when stepping on it and applying antigravity to it.

  • Adjust the respawn location in level 17.

  • Adjust the controller location in level 20.

Changed files in this update

