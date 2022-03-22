Patch Notes Version 1.01

Patch 1.01 for PC and Mac available now:
-
Fix default key binding, use Q/R rather than mouse wheel to change the channel, and use L instead of Q to toggle laser.
-
Remove the "unlimited" option in the FPS setting.
-
Remove crosshair according to the feedback.
-
Enable laser by default and keep it on between levels.
-
Character is more likely to slide down the cube when stepping on it and applying antigravity to it.
-
Adjust the respawn location in level 17.
-
Adjust the controller location in level 20.
Changed files in this update