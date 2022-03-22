 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 22 March 2022

Updated on March 22, 2022

Updated on March 22, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.0

Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where wall objects in the principal's office wall interaction puzzle in Twilight Sun Middle School would change even after completion.

Adjustments/Additions:

  1. New story/decryption mode, now when playing the game for the first time or reset the story, the game mode selection window will pop up, players can choose the appropriate mode to play according to their acceptance of the difficulty of the game, all the current version of the save mode will default to story mode.

① Plot mode:

A. All operation interactions can be skipped

B. The prompt information in the memo is comprehensive and detailed

② Decryption mode:

A. All operations cannot be skipped

B. The memo contains only key information

  1. Added the small eyes prompt function. Now all clickable interactive places in the scene have added the "small eyes" prompt. Move the mouse to the prompt range, and the clickable interactive places will display the "small eyes" prompt.

