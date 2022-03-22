Scheduled Server Maintenance: 03.22.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on March 22, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
3/22 22:00 – 3/23 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- New Character - Fox
- Character Stat Boost Event
- Fox Full Trailer SNS Share Event
- Character Balance Patch
- New Map Update - Warehouse
[Reward]
- FS Village Treasure Hunt
- Users who discovered certain number of treasures on FS Village during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
- 3X3 Spring Challenge Event
- Users who played 9 3X3 matches during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
- Super Extra Points Event
- Users who purchased certain amount of FS Points during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with additional FS Points accordingly.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
