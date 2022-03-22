 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 22 March 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 03.22.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on March 22, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
3/22 22:00 – 3/23 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. New Character - Fox
  2. Character Stat Boost Event
  3. Fox Full Trailer SNS Share Event
  4. Character Balance Patch
  5. New Map Update - Warehouse

[Reward]

  1. FS Village Treasure Hunt
  • Users who discovered certain number of treasures on FS Village during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
  1. 3X3 Spring Challenge Event
  • Users who played 9 3X3 matches during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
  1. Super Extra Points Event
  • Users who purchased certain amount of FS Points during the event period (3/16 ~ 3/22 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with additional FS Points accordingly.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

