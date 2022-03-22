Early Acces build is ready!

Greetings!
We want to inform you, that the previously announced update is now live!
What does this update contain?
- A new Townhall, in which you can get licenses for side businesses and mange your taxes.
- Collectables across the map which contains money.
- A Mini-Map aswell as a Live-Map [default Key: "M"], meaning: you are able to see npcs walking on it.
- NPC Interactions now take affect on the npc.
- Side Businesses are now included (Hot-Dog)
- Updated NPC-Models.
- Several visual bugs have been fixed.
- Over 40 new Items to sell [Electronics, Toys, Food]
- 2 new Markets that can be rented and bought.
- A Basic Tutorial to get you started.
- Translations for every new part of the game.
Enjoy the Capitalism!
