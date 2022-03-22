 Skip to content

World of Retailing update for 22 March 2022

Early Acces build is ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 8415540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We want to inform you, that the previously announced update is now live!

What does this update contain?

  • A new Townhall, in which you can get licenses for side businesses and mange your taxes.
  • Collectables across the map which contains money.
  • A Mini-Map aswell as a Live-Map [default Key: "M"], meaning: you are able to see npcs walking on it.
  • NPC Interactions now take affect on the npc.
  • Side Businesses are now included (Hot-Dog)
  • Updated NPC-Models.
  • Several visual bugs have been fixed.
  • Over 40 new Items to sell [Electronics, Toys, Food]
  • 2 new Markets that can be rented and bought.
  • A Basic Tutorial to get you started.
  • Translations for every new part of the game.

Enjoy the Capitalism!

