Language pack update is out now!

Merhaba! / ¡Hola! / Olá!

The time has come for another big Escape Simulator update! Today we will be adding no less than five language options to the game. Once this update goes live, you will be able to play the entire game in Türk (Turkish), Español (Spanish), Español (Spanish Latin America), Português (Portuguese) and Português (Portuguese Brasil)! We know that a lot of you have been waiting very patiently for this specific update, so we are very glad to reveal that the wait is finally over!

New publishing options 📝

Additionally, we have completely reworked the 'Publish custom room screen'. This update includes several new options you can adjust when publishing your custom room to Steam Workshop. First off, you can now change the visibility settings of your room before publishing. This also allows you to publish your room directly from the Room Editor. Furthermore, you will be able to change the description of your room and add new Patch Notes. Lastly, this update also enables the option to add Steam Workshop tags to your room, which should make it much easier for other players to find exactly what they are looking for. 👀

Finally, this latest update also features the following updates and tweaks:

New trigger option: Trigger when all players enter the trigger

New lock option: Added parity XOR and exclusive XOR

New hair options for Cori's dad 🙂

New languages

Game optimizations, should run more smoothly and take less memory

Loop animations soft-lock in custom rooms fixed

UX tweaks for controller and general feel of the game so it is more uniform

Once again, we would like to thank all of you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm for Escape Simulator! If you haven't already, join our Discord to find people to play co-op with, connect with other room builders and share your creations!

♥

Pine team