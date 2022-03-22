 Skip to content

Aethernaut update for 22 March 2022

Patch 1.03

Patch 1.03 · Build 8414267

Hey guys,

Here's a third patch (a small shadow update happened on Sunday), thanks again to everyone posting these issues, I'm covering as many as I can:

  • In That Infernal Tower, Rotated some light paths connected to a button
  • Raising gates now have a wider grab blockers to prevent grabbing through
  • Transition between Upper Narrows and Vivarium now works properly, previously it would sometimes not load the Vivarium correctly
  • The glass windows at the start of the Vivarium now show underwater foliage
  • An additional option was added to video, to remove portal rendering, which will improve performance.

More updates to come, thanks a lot!

